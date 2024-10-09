Advertisement

Turkish Airlines Pilot Dies Mid-Flight, Forcing Emergency Landing

The plane had taken off from the western US coastal city of Seattle on Tuesday evening, airline spokesman Yahya Ustun wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Turkish Airlines Pilot Dies Mid-Flight, Forcing Emergency Landing
The 59-year-old pilot had worked for Turkish Airlines since 2007 (Representational)
Istanbul, Turkey:

A Turkish Airlines pilot died after collapsing mid-flight, forcing the Turkish national carrier to make an emergency landing in New York, the airline said on Wednesday.

The plane had taken off from the western US coastal city of Seattle on Tuesday evening, airline spokesman Yahya Ustun wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"The pilot of our Airbus 350... flight TK204 from Seattle to Istanbul collapsed during the flight," he wrote.

"After an unsuccessful attempt to give first aid, the flight crew of another pilot and a co-pilot decided to make an emergency landing, but he died before landing."

The 59-year-old pilot, who had worked for Turkish Airlines since 2007, had passed a medical examination in March, which gave no indication of any health problems, Ustun wrote.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Turkish Airlines, Turkish Airlines Pilot Death
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Malaysian Couple Praised Online For Gifting Their Domestic Helpers Brand-New iPhones
Turkish Airlines Pilot Dies Mid-Flight, Forcing Emergency Landing
Biden Says "I Don't Know" If Election Will Be Peaceful
Next Article
Biden Says "I Don't Know" If Election Will Be Peaceful
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com