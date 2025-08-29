IndiGo Gets 6-Month Extension To Operate 2 Turkish Airlines Planes

Aviation regulator DGCA has granted a six-month extension to IndiGo on leasing of two Boeing 777 aircraft from Turkish Airlines with certain conditions, sources said on Thursday.

The surprising development comes less than three months after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in May provided a one-time final extension of three months till August 31 to IndiGo for operating the Turkish Airlines aircraft and had also asked the carrier not to seek any further extension.

The DGCA move had come against the backdrop of Turkiye backing Pakistan and condemning India's strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country in May.

The sources on Thursday said the regulator has granted a six-month extension to IndiGo for operating the planes from Turkish Airlines on wet lease with certain conditions. The current lease is to expire on August 31.

Generally, wet-leasing of an aircraft involves the leasing of foreign aircraft along with crew, maintenance and insurance.

"We acknowledge the acceptance of IndiGo's request for extension to its wet lease arrangement with Turkish Airlines, subject to conditions laid down by the regulator. This approval comes at a crucial time and will help mitigate losses to the Indian aviation due to geopolitical restrictions, and greatly benefitting Indian travellers during the peak travel season by ensuring a seamless, direct connection to Istanbul and points beyond," the airline said in a statement.

IndiGo is operating two B777-300 ER aircraft under damp lease from Turkish Airlines, and the current lease is to expire on August 31. These planes are used by IndiGo to operate direct flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Istanbul.

In the statement on Thursday, IndiGo said that given the current geopolitical challenges, the extension provides much-needed continuity and stability in operations, allowing it to better serve the growing demand for international travel.

"We are thankful to the authorities for accepting our request for extension. As always, we continue to be fully compliant with the relevant regulations and conditions of extension laid down by the authorities," the airline said.

