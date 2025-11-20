Turkey Set To Host COP31 Climate Summit As Deal With Australia Takes Shape

Turkey would host next year's UN climate summit while Australia would lead the conference's negotiations among governments, under a compromise deal that three sources familiar with the matter said was taking shape in talks on Thursday.

Australia and Turkey both submitted bids in 2022 to host the annual COP, or Conference of the Parties, the world's main forum for driving climate action.

The two nations have been in a protracted struggle to host, with neither willing to back down.

The compromise would give Turkey presidency of the summit and see a pre-COP event held in the Pacific, the sources said, adding that negotiations taking place at COP30 in Brazil had not yet officially concluded.

News of the compromise was first reported by Bloomberg.

A spokesperson for Australia's COP30 delegation declined to comment. Neither the Australian nor the Turkish governments immediately responded to requests for comment.

