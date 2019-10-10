Turkey Detains Journalist Over Syria Operation Coverage

Head of a Turkish opposition news site was arrested as part of crackdown

The head of a Turkish opposition news site was arrested Thursday, his employer said, as part of a crackdown on critics of the military operation launched in Syria a day earlier.

The Anadolu state news agency said Hakan Demir, head of the leftist Birgun website, was detained for "inciting the people to hatred and enmity" over a message on Twitter.

Birgun was heavily criticised online after reporting that civilians were killed in Turkish strikes against Kurdish positions in Syria on Wednesday, which was denied by the government.

Police said they had opened a total of 78 cases against individuals for "propaganda" online against the operation.

Turkey launched "Operation Peace Spring" on Wednesday against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, which it considers a "terrorist" offshoot of Kurdish insurgents in its own territory.

It has arrested online critics during previous offensives against Kurdish forces in Syria, accusing them of "terrorist propaganda".

Rights groups criticise the erosion of free speech under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, particularly in the wake of a failed coup in 2016 which was followed by tens of thousands of arrests of political opponents.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.