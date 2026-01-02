Syria Unveils New Banknotes, Replacing Assad Portraits With Nature Symbols

Syria has begun rolling out a redesigned national currency to replace Assad regime-era banknotes, marking a symbolic and practical shift in the country's economy. The new notes, unveiled at a ceremony in Damascus by interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Central Bank Governor Abdulkader Husrieh, entered circulation on January 1, 2026 as part of broader monetary reforms following the 2024 overthrow of former President Bashar al-Assad's regime.

President Sharaa described the redesigned banknotes as a break from the past, saying they reflect a new national identity and move away from glorifying individuals. The bills now feature agricultural and nature-related symbols such as roses, wheat, olives, oranges, and mulberries, replacing portraits of the Assad family that appeared on previous notes.

In a major technical change, the currency has undergone redenomination by dropping two zeros - meaning 100 old Syrian pounds will now equal one new pound. The central bank has set a 90-day transition period, during which both old and new notes can be used, with a possible extension if needed.

New Syrian banknotes issued by their Central Bank for the first time in over 5 decades do not feature any of the Asad's family members on them and have a nice colored design with various plants native to Syria pic.twitter.com/v7RYR3w9ok — Michael Elgort (@just_whatever) December 30, 2025

While removing zeros and altering designs will simplify transactions, officials acknowledge that this change does not, by itself, improve the economy. Sharaa stressed that long-term recovery depends on increasing production, reducing unemployment, and strengthening the banking sector.

The new currency initiative aims to restore trust in the Syrian pound, which has lost more than 99 percent of its value since 2011 due to war, sanctions, and economic instability. Though welcomed as a step toward stabilisation, some economists fear that without broader reforms, the revised currency alone may not curb inflation or significantly boost purchasing power.



(With inputs from AFP)