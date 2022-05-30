Tupac Shakur To Sidhu Moose Wala: 5 Famous Rappers Who Were Shot Dead

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Last year, at least 20 rappers were shot dead.

Gun violence among rappers is nothing new. The latest shooting of Punjabi rapper-singer turned politician Sidhu Moose Wala is only a testimony to the fact that the hip-hop community at large has had a long history where artistes have been murdered in broad daylight.

The first-ever hip-hop artist to be murdered is believed to be Scott La Rock in 1987, who was a founding member of the East Coast hip-hop group Boogie Down Productions. Last year, at least 20 rappers were shot dead. Some of them were internationally acclaimed artistes.

Here's a list of some famous rappers who have been shot dead:

Sidhu Moose Wala

Moose Wala, 28, was shot dead on May 29, 2022, in Jawaharke village of Mansa district, Punjab. He was travelling in his jeep when the incident happened. The responsibility for his killing has been claimed by Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar.

Tupac Shakur

Tupac Shakur was shot dead at the age of 25 in 1996 during an ambush when his vehicle was at a red light signal. The rapper was shot four times by the murdered. He later succumbed to his wounds.

Young Dolph

Dolph died in a shooting in Memphis, Tennessee on November 17, 2021, at the age of 36 while picking up cookies for his mother from a bakery he frequently visited whenever he was in his hometown. Reportedly, his autopsy revealed that he was shot 22 times.

Notorious B.I.G

Notorious B.I.G was shot dead in 1997. A shooter opened fire at him while his car was at a red light. His autopsy, which was reportedly released 15 years after his death, showed that only the final shot was fatal.

XXXTentacion

XXXTentacion was shot dead near a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida on June 18, 2018, at the age of 20. The attackers fled the scene in an SUV after stealing his bag containing money. Four of them were later arrested.