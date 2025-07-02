"His Homies Rolled Him Up": Suge Knight Says Tupac's Friends Smoked His Ashes

After Rapper Tupac Shakur's death, some of his close friends and family smoked his cremated remains in a blunt, former Death Row Records CEO Marion "Suge" Knight has claimed.

"A bag with his ashes was passed around," Knight told People Magazine, nearly 30 years after the rapper's death. "His homies rolled him up. They smoked him."

According to Knight, the decision to smoke Tupac's ashes took place the same night he was cremated, at the request of his mother, Afeni Shakur.

"You gotta understand, that's what made sense," Knight said. "It was symbolic. It's like... you keep part of him."

Knight said he didn't take part in the act himself due to being on probation.

"I was so happy to say I was on probation, I couldn't smoke," he said. "I told his mother, 'Moms, I'd love to, but if I hit that, I'll get in trouble.'" He added with a laugh, "I was probably the only one who didn't hit him."

Tupac Shakur died on September 13, 1996, at age 25, six days after being shot in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. Knight was in the car with him when gunmen opened fire at a red light after the pair had attended a Mike Tyson fight.

The rapper was rushed to the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada, where he underwent multiple surgeries, including the removal of a lung. Despite doctors' efforts, he died from his injuries six days later.

Knight claims he paid $1 million in cash to carry out the cremation that night, in line with Afeni Shakur's wishes.

Knight is currently serving a 28-year sentence in California's Richard J Donovan Correctional Facility for a 2015 fatal hit-and-run case.