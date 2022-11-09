Tunnel Found Beneath Egyptian Temple May Lead to Cleopatra's Tomb: Report

The tunnel is carved through layers of rock and stretches for more than 4,800 feet.

Archaeologists have discovered a tunnel below the ancient Taposiris Magna Temple, that may lead to Egypt's last pharaoh, the famous Queen Cleopatra's lost tomb, the Metro reported.

According to the report, the tunnel is six-feet-high and stretches for almost a mile. It has been dubbed a "geometric miracle" by archaeologists. One of them, Kathleen Martinez from the University of San Domingo, believes Cleopatra and her lover Mark Antony were laid to rest within the temple, which is located near the ancient Egyptian capital of Alexandria.

According to the British newspaper The Telegraph, Ms Martinez said that if her theory about the burial site is true, then it would be the "most important discovery of the 21st century".

"As a result of 10 years of study of Cleopatra's historical character, I need to come to Egypt to the field to see the remains of this temple to be sure that these remains have the possibility of being the lost tomb of Cleopatra," she said in a recent video interview with the Heritage Key website.

"After three months of studying the area, I realised it was the perfect place for Cleopatra's tomb. Nobody ever came up with this idea. If there is a one percent chance that the last Queen of Egypt could be buried there, it is my duty to search for her."

According to the Live Science, Cleopatra was the last of a series of rulers called the Ptolemies who ruled ancient Egypt for nearly 300 years. She ruled an empire that included Egypt, Cyprus, part of modern-day Libya and other territories in the Middle East.