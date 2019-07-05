Tunisia PM Bans Niqab In Public Institutions 'For Security Reasons'

The decision follows Tuesday's suicide bombing in Tunis by a wanted terrorist. (FILE PHOTO)

Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed has banned the wearing of the niqab face veil in public institutions "for security reasons", an official source told Reuters on Friday.

The decision follows Tuesday's suicide bombing in Tunis by a wanted terrorist.

It was the third such incident within a week and came as Tunisia prepares for autumn elections and at the peak of a tourist season in which the country hopes to draw record number of visitors. ISIS has claimed all three attacks.

