Trump's Tariff Eroded India's Trust In US: Indian-American Lawmaker To NDTV

Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna has sharply criticised President Donald Trump, saying he has damaged America's relationship with India and other key partners through the Iran war, tariffs and immigration policies.

"Donald Trump. He has really done such damage to the relationship. This is not opinion, this is fact," Khanna told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

Khanna, who represents California's 17th Congressional District and is the ranking member of the House Select Committee on Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party, said Trump's policies had eroded trust abroad.

"The war in Iran has exploded energy costs in India," he said. "The tariff war, in a totally unpredictable way, has eroded trust."

Khanna said the damage was not limited to India.

"He hasn't just done this to India, he's done it to Europe, he's done it to Canada, he's done it to Mexico. It has been a destructive force around the world," he said.

Asked whether Trump would become a lame duck after November, Khanna said, "Yes. Well, I believe we'll win the House."

On China, Khanna said it was possible to oppose the Chinese Communist Party without targeting Chinese Americans.

"I don't think it's a hard thing," he said, criticising remarks that Chinese Americans born in the US should be denaturalised. "It's the most absurd thing I've ever heard."

Asked how the situation could be fixed, Khanna said, "We need new leadership. The more Democrats elected, the more it gets fixed."