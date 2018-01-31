Donald Trump's State Of Union Speech 'Most Tweeted Ever' With 4.5 Million Tweets

The 4.5 million tweets surpass the previous record of 3 million for Donald Trump's first address to the Congress in February 2017.

World | | Updated: January 31, 2018 16:15 IST
Donald Trump's state of union address on Tuesday night led to a total of 4.5 million tweets. (File)

Washington:  US President Donald Trump's State of the Union address to the Congress became the most tweeted address ever with 4.5 million tweets, Twitter has announced.

Mr Trump's address on Tuesday night led to a total of 4.5 million tweets with the hashtags #SOTU and #JointSession, the social networking service said.

"Join me live for the #SOTU," Mr Trump, who is very active on the social media platform, had tweeted shortly before his address.

The 4.5 million tweets surpass the previous record of 3 million for Mr Trump's first address to the Congress in February 2017, which wasn't technically a State of the Union address, since he had been in office for only a month.

According to Twitter, the most retweeted message was a tweet with a link to watch the speech live.
 

Donald TrumpState of union speech

