State Of The Union LIVE Updates: Donald Trump To Speak On Immigration, Defeating ISIS, America's Future

Donald Trump's State Of The Union address, an annual message presented by the US President to a joint session of the congress, is scheduled to start at 7:30AM IST today, which is 9PM ET.In this hour-long address, Donald Trump will speak about the American economy and the tax cuts undertaken by his government, according to his speech excerpts released by the White House. He will also talk on "decades of unfair trade deals", "immigration policies that focus on the best interests of American Workers and American Families", "what kind of nation" America will be, and America's "fight until ISIS is defeated" among others.As many as 40 million are expected to tune in when Donald Trump takes to the floor of the House of Representatives.The State Of The Union was recently mired in controversy as tickets to the prime-time speech were printed inviting lawmakers and guests to the State of the "Uniom". Although Donald Trump has been a presidential trailblazer on the spelling front, this goof-up had left the officials red-faced.