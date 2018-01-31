State Of The Union LIVE Updates: Donald Trump To Speak On Immigration, Defeating ISIS, America's Future

Washington: Donald Trump's State Of The Union address, an annual message presented by the US President to a joint session of the congress, is scheduled to start at 7:30AM IST today, which is 9PM ET.
In this hour-long address, Donald Trump will speak about the American economy and the tax cuts undertaken by his government, according to his speech excerpts released by the White House. He will also talk on "decades of unfair trade deals", "immigration policies that focus on the best interests of American Workers and American Families", "what kind of nation" America will be, and America's "fight until ISIS is defeated" among others.
As many as 40 million are expected to tune in when Donald Trump takes to the floor of the House of Representatives.
The State Of The Union was recently mired in controversy as tickets to the prime-time speech were printed inviting lawmakers and guests to the State of the "Uniom". Although Donald Trump has been a presidential trailblazer on the spelling front, this goof-up had left the officials red-faced.
Here are the LIVE Updates of Donald Trump's address:
The official White House Twitter account has tweeted as well, asking viewers to tune in live for President Donald Trump's first State Of The Union address.
Tune in live for #SOTU: https://t.co/Njo52YOlc2- The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 31, 2018
President Donald Trump has just tweeted before his first State Of The Union address.
Join me live for the #SOTUhttps://t.co/0SLktWxfHi- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2018
.@SecondLady and I were HONORED to meet these great Americans who will join @FLOTUS tonight at @POTUS' #SOTU address. Learn more here: https://t.co/9KVIvCiPQ9pic.twitter.com/XGCCf78qeB- Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) January 31, 2018
US President Donald Trump leaves from White House for his first State of the Union address at Capitol Hill.
Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue has been named the "designated survivor" for President Donald Trump's first State of the Union address.
According to the excerpt by White house, Donald Trump will focus on past experience that has taught America "that complacency and concessions only invite aggression and provocation. I will not repeat the mistakes of the past Administrations that got us into this dangerous position."
In the audience, some female Democrats have said they will be wearing black as a signal of their support for the #MeToo movement, raising awareness to combat sexual misconduct. A number of Republican women have said they will wear red, white and blue to show support for the US military.
On Monday, Donald Trump said he would use part of his speech to call for a bipartisan deal on immigration. A few days earlier, he proposed a deal that would allow "dreamers" - young immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children - to be given a path to citizenship, in exchange for an increase in border-security funding and large cuts to legal immigration. "The Republicans really don't have the votes to get it done in any other way. So it has to be bipartisan," the president told reporters Monday, after a swearing-in ceremony for Alex Azar as the new secretary of health and human services.
Donald Trump is expected to tout a long bull run on Wall Street and improving growth rates, something the White House is calling a "Trump bump" linked directly to the recent "Trump tax cut." "We worked on it hard, covered a lot of territory," Donald Trump said of the speech, "including our great success with the markets and with the tax cut."
