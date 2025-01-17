Trump's Official Inauguration Portrait Resembles Viral 2023 Mugshot, Internet Reacts

With only days to go for the inauguration ceremony, the official portraits of US President-elect Donald Trump and his second-in-command, JD Vance have been released. Both leaders are pictured in blue suits, white collared shirts and blue ties but it is Mr Trump's portrait that has caught the attention of the internet. Social media users pointed out that Mr Trump's portrait bore a striking resemblance to his viral 2023 mugshot when he surrendered at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta in connection to the 2020 election case.

The mugshot instantly went viral at the time and throughout the presidential election cycle, the MAGA supporters used it as a symbol of defiance and courage against the Democrat machinery. The eerie similarity between the two pictures suggests that Mr Trump had intentionally leaned into the symbolism.

Notably, after being released from Fulton County Jail on a $200,000 bond, Mr Trump posted his mugshot on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption "NEVER SURRENDER!". The post marked his comeback on the social media platform as well.

The portrait used by Mr Trump this time differs starkly from the one he used when he first became the president. In the 2017 image, the Republican leader is seen wearing the same attire but can be seen broadly smiling at the camera.

Internet reacts

As the portrait images went viral, social media users said it was a deliberate attempt from the Republican leader to have a similar image as his mugshot as the official inauguration photo.

"Literally looks like he used the mugshot lol," said one user, while another added: "The mugshot pic being posted in government buildings throughout the country would've been the greatest troll of all time."

A third commented: "I love that Trump's presidential portrait closely resembled his iconic mugshot. I guarantee he did that on purpose."

What happens on inauguration day?

The inauguration is organised by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies on January 20 and features a series of events. These include the swearing-in, the inaugural address, a pass-in review of the armed forces, and the presidential oath of office.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at 12 pm EST at the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington DC. Carrie Underwood is slated to sing "America the Beautiful" during the ceremony while country singer and Nashville musician, Lee Greenwood, will perform his hit song "God Bless the USA". Meanwhile, opera singer Christopher Macchio will perform the national anthem.