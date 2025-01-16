Donald Trump’s Inauguration: Which US President Gave The Longest Inaugural Speech?

We are just days away from the January 20 presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who returns to the country's highest office, replacing the man he lost to four years ago. The focus is now on his inaugural speech, which will set the tone for the years ahead. The maiden address, a tradition, allows the president to outline their vision, set priorities, and rally the nation towards shared goals.

As the country prepares for Trump's speech, let us look back on who holds the record for the longest inaugural address in US history.

The longest inaugural speech in US history

The honour goes to William Henry Harrison, the 9th president of the United States, who delivered an inaugural speech lasting an hour and forty minutes on March 4, 1841. The speech comprised 8,445 words. Unfortunately, the weather was harsh that day, and he contracted a cold, which contributed to his death just a month later.

His presidency, however, remained the shortest in American history, lasting only 30 days, 12 hours, and 30 minutes, before his death.

Before becoming president, Harrison served as a soldier, statesman, and governor in Ohio and Indiana. From 1798 until the end of the War of 1812, his actions helped shape the Old Northwest, a region that grew both physically and politically during his time.

Biden's inaugural speech

Outgoing President Joe Biden, 2021, delivered an inaugural speech of 2,371 words. He called for unity, urging Americans to heal divisions and move forward together after a challenging period. He also talked about the COVID-19 pandemic, economic struggles, and political polarisation during the first Trump term.



He said his administration would make efforts to safeguard democracy and protect the rights of all citizens. He focused on combating climate change, improving healthcare, and driving economic recovery to benefit working families. He also reiterated America's commitment to its allies and its leadership role on the global stage.