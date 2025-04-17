Trump's New Warning To Harvard: Follow Order Or Forget Foreign Students

After freezing critical funding for Harvard University, the Trump administration has warned that America's wealthiest educational institution may lose its power to enroll foreign students if it does not bow down and accept its demand to curb so-called "anti-Semitism" on campus. The Trump administration has reportedly also formally approached the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), asking it to revoke the tax-exempt status of the Ivy League college, citing its alleged failure to address the issue of hostility against Jewish people on the campus.

Recently, US President Donald Trump has aggressively targeted prestigious universities-- that were the centre of bitter protests sparked by Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza-- stripping their federal funds and directing immigration officers to deport foreign student demonstrators, including those with green cards.

Foreign Student Enrollment

Marking the Trump administration's escalation of the crackdown on Ivy League institutions, the US Department of Homeland Security said that Harvard University will lose its ability to enroll foreign students if it does not meet demands to share information on some visa holders.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement on Wednesday that she wrote a letter to Harvard demanding records on what she called the "illegal and violent activities" of Harvard's foreign student visa holders by April 30.

"And if Harvard cannot verify it is in full compliance with its reporting requirements, the university will lose the privilege of enrolling foreign students," she said.

Noem also announced the termination of two DHS grants, totalling more than $2.7 million to Harvard.

"With a $53.2 billion endowment, Harvard can fund its own chaos - DHS won't," Noem said, adding an "anti-American, pro-Hamas ideology" existed at Harvard.

Harvard's Reply

A Harvard spokesperson said the university was aware of Noem's letter "regarding grant cancellations and scrutiny of foreign student visas."

The spokesperson said the university stood by its statement earlier in the week to "not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights", while saying it will comply with the law.

Harvard has previously said it worked to fight antisemitism and other prejudice on its campus while preserving academic freedoms and the right to protest.

Change In Tax Status

Arguing that Harvard's conduct violates conditions required to maintain its 501(c)(3) nonprofit status, the Trump administration has asked the IRS to revoke its tax-exempt status.

CNN reported on Wednesday that the IRS was making plans to rescind the tax-exempt status of Harvard and that a final decision was expected soon.

Harvard said there was no legal basis to rescind its tax-exempt status, saying such an action would be unprecedented, would diminish its financial aid for students and would lead to abandonment of some critical medical research programs.

Trump's Crackdown On Universities

The Trump administration has threatened universities with federal funding cuts over pro-Palestinian campus protests against US ally Israel's devastating military assault on Gaza after a deadly October 2023 attack by Palestinian Hamas militants.

Trump casts the protesters as foreign policy threats who are antisemitic and sympathetic to Hamas. Protesters, including some Jewish groups, say the Trump administration wrongly conflates their advocacy for Palestinian rights and criticism of Israel's actions in Gaza with support for extremism and antisemitism.

The Trump administration is also attempting to deport some foreign protesters and has revoked hundreds of visas across the country.

