Trump's DEA Pick Chad Chronister Withdraws After Covid Criticisms

US President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Chad Chronister, has withdrawn his name from consideration. Florida sheriff Chronister is the second Trump nominee to step back following the nomination after former Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, who withdrew his nomination for attorney general.

Mr Chronister, who currently serves as the sheriff in Florida's Hillsborough County on Tuesday said there is "more work to be done" for those living there.

"Over the past several days, as the gravity of this very important responsibility set in, I've concluded that I must respectfully withdraw from consideration," he wrote in a post on X.

To have been nominated by President-Elect @realDonaldTrump to serve as Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration is the honor of a lifetime. Over the past several days, as the gravity of this very important responsibility set in, I've concluded that I must respectfully… pic.twitter.com/bvNF8m9Bh4 — Chad Chronister (@ChadChronister) December 3, 2024

"I sincerely appreciate the nomination, outpouring of support by the American people, and look forward to continuing my service as Sheriff of Hillsborough County," the sheriff added.

The Trump transition team did not immediately issue any statement on the issue.

The President-elect on Sunday announced his intention to nominate Mr Chronister to lead the DEA, saying he would focus on stemming the flow of fentanyl across the US border with Mexico. DEA is part of the Department of Justice and is responsible for enforcing US drug laws.

However, his nomination was seen with a critical lens by Mr Trump's supporters, who cited the sheriff's arrest of a Florida pastor for violating a COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. Mr Chronister, who has spent over three decades working in law enforcement, also appeared to lack the broader experience suited for the DEA role, according to a report by Reuters.

Mr Chronister was first appointed as county sheriff in 2017 by then-Florida Gov. Rick Scott. He then successfully ran for election to the role. Mr Chronister also reportedly overlapped in the office with Pam Bondi, incoming President Trump's pick for attorney general, when she was a state prosecutor.

His withdrawal follows a similar move by former Republican lawmaker Matt Gaetz, Trump's first pick for attorney general. Mr Gaetz dropped out of consideration amid concerns about his previous conduct. He, however, denied any wrongdoing and called the investigation a "smear."