Trump's Aide Left 'You're All That Matters To Me' Notes For Him, Reveals Book

A new book has claimed that US President Donald Trump's executive assistant, Natalie Harp, wrote handwritten notes for him and left them in private spaces that only he used.

Some of the notes reportedly contained highly personal messages, including one that read, "You are all that matters to me," according to Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump by journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, as quoted by People.

Natalie Harp, 34, previously worked as a TV presenter for Fox News and the conservative channel One America News Network (OANN). After Trump left the White House in 2021, she joined him at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and became one of his closest aides.

According to the book, Trump often told his staff, "All of you will eventually leave to make money, but she (Natalie Harp) will never leave me." He also reportedly said Harp was the only person who loved him as much as his wife and children.

The book claims Harp accompanied Trump almost everywhere, including on the golf course. She reportedly kept him updated with positive news articles and supportive social media posts about him.

The book further states that after Trump won the 2024 US presidential election and returned to the White House, Harp remained one of his closest aides and was almost always by his side in the Oval Office. The authors describe Harp as the most loyal member of Trump's team.

"Harp was generally on a chair off to the side, her laptop open, head cocked, listening but never contributing unless ordered to by Trump," the authors wrote.

The book claims Trump did not trust the tariff data provided by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and other economic advisers and asked Harp to search online for the "real numbers." "Harp, despite her best efforts, was not finding the numbers that didn't exist," the authors wrote.

The authors also claim that by late 2025, Harp had gained the greatest control over Trump's Truth Social account.

According to a Wall Street Journal report published in May, Harp helped prepare some of Donald Trump's most controversial posts on Truth Social. These reportedly included a video depicting former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama as apes, as well as an image portraying Trump in a Christ-like role. The posts were later deleted.

However, White House spokesperson Kush Desai rejected the claims, saying that no US president has used social media as successfully as Trump. According to him, Trump uses social media to speak directly to Americans without relying on traditional news outlets. "The Fake News Media hates being cut out, but the American people appreciate directly hearing from their president, Donald J Trump," he said.

Desai also said, "Natalie Harp is a beloved White House Official, and the Fake News Media will never understand what it's like to be as trusted and admired as her."