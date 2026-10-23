Trump's Aide Lindsey Graham Accused Of Paying 2 Men And A Teen For Sex

At least three male escorts have claimed that American Senator and President Donald Trump's close aide, Lindsey Graham, paid them for sexual encounters with him, with one man claiming that he was involved in the act when he was just 17. The allegations were made in a documentary titled CLOSETocracy and have not been independently corroborated.

Graham, one of the most conservative, anti-LGBTQ senators during his long tenure, was wrestled with rumours of his alleged homosexuality until the day he died earlier this year. He was also the one who introduced the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, which was later signed into law, giving Trump power to impose sanctions up to 100 per cent on Moscow's trading partners.

In the documentary produced by Swamp Watch Studios and Tystnaden Films and released by the left-wing Young Turks network, the three men alleged that Graham paid them for sexual encounters in Arizona and Washington, DC, according to a Newsweek report.

A man who identified himself as Kelvin alleged that he was a 17-year-old minor when he met Graham at a property in Arizona in 2001. The man claimed the Republican senator paid him $120 for the encounter.

Kelvin described himself as a vulnerable teenager who was forced into escorting at 16 by poverty. He claimed Graham suspected he was a minor after getting a closer look at his face, but he assured him he was 18 in an attempt to reassure the Trump aide.

He said the encounter took place at a friend's home belonging to Graham that was under construction. He described the property as appearing staged and compared it to a set for “very extreme” pornography.

“I just need you to tell me how old you are,” Graham allegedly said to him, according to Kelvin's account.

“I said, ‘OK, I am 18 years old,'" he recalled. In Arizona, the age of consent is 18.

Another man, identified as Cory, claimed he met Graham at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, DC. “He was very professional-looking.… He looked like a different class than I'm used to… But the thing that stood out to me was his accent. He had this big, grandiose Southern accent that I hadn't heard in years,” Cory said.

According to Cory's account, Graham liked being “degraded,” spanked, and called “faggot.” He said the senator paid him $1,500 for the encounter.

“His last words to me were ‘I needed that,'” the man said.

The third man, who identified himself as Jesse, said he alleges he had a sexual encounter with Graham at a hotel in Washington, D.C., in 2012.

“It's not exactly a secret that he was a homosexual," he said, claiming he recognised Graham from political advertisements when they met.

NDTV could not independently verify the documentary's accounts.

Graham, who represented South Carolina in the US Senate from 2003 until his death in July 2026, was a vocal advocate of marriage between a man and a woman and opposed efforts to establish same-sex marriage protections through constitutional measures. Lindsey Graham was on track for a fifth term when he passed away due to an aortic tear.

His sister, US Senator Darline Graham, and the family's representatives are yet to issue a statement on the matter.