Donald Trump Tweets 'Poles Are Closed', Then Deletes It

Donad Trump and Biden are neck and neck as polls are gradually closing across the US Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump tweeted early Wednesday about a "big win" and accused rival Joe Biden's Democrats of "trying to steal" the election - without citing evidence -- as votes were counted in the US election.

"We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!" - tweeted the President.

"I will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN!"

I will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

Twitter flagged his tweet accusing the Democrats of theft and said "some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process."

President Trump's original tweet, which misspelt polls as "Poles", was deleted and replaced by a corrected version.

Trump's tweets came immediately after Biden, in an address in his hometown in Delaware, told his supporters to "keep the faith" and warned them that the final results could take a while.

"Keep the faith, guys, we're going to win this," he said.

"We feel good about where we are. We have to be patient; we have to wait till every vote is counted... till every ballot is counted. But we feel good," he said.

The statements came after early results showed the two candidates largely retaining states already in their column, but without delivering a big win that could decide the final tally quickly.

Trump retained the giant states of Florida and Texas, while Biden kept Virginia and easily won New Hampshire.



