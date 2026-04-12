Trump Watched Fist Fights At UFC As US, Iran Wrestled At Peace Talks

US President Donald Trump, who entered the quagmire of the Iran war with the hope of a swift Iranian capitulation but is now struggling with finding exit options, on Saturday night appeared unperturbed with his predicament as he attended an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event, when his country's delegation was engaged in hectic talks with the Iranians in Pakistan. Flanked by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump was watching fights as his deputy, US Vice President JD Vance -- who was on the other side of the world leading the US delegation -- announced that peace talks with Iran had failed.

At the UFC event, Trump didn't betray any signs of preoccupation with the costly war in the Middle East, although he leaned towards Marco Rubio to talk several times.

UFC CEO Dana White is a vocal supporter of the US President. Trump also loves watching UFC fights, so much so that he has announced a fight event at the White House on June 14.

Trump entered the Kaseya Centre shortly after 9 pm to watch the light heavyweight fight between Jiri Prochazka and Carlos Ulberg. White and several members of Trump's family also accompanied him.

He also greeted Joe Rogan, the podcaster and UFC commentator.

The United States and Israel attacked Iran on February 28. In response, Iran targeted Israel and US positions in the Middle East with missiles. It shut down the Strait of Hormuz, a maritime chokepoint vital for global energy supplies.

Iran's shutdown of the Strait has triggered an energy crisis across the world, including in India.

Trump on Sunday claimed that Iran's insistence on not giving up its nuclear ambitions derailed the peace talks in Islamabad. He said Tehran had laid mines on the Strait of Hormuz, effectively making it impossible for merchant ships to pass through the vital chokepoint.

He said the US Navy was blockading the Strait and would clear it of mines. He also warned of action against ships that cross the water body after paying a toll tax to Iran.

"I have also instructed our Navy to seek and interdict every vessel in International Waters that has paid a toll to Iran. No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas. We will also begin destroying the mines that the Iranians laid in the Straits. Any Iranian who fires at us, or at peaceful vessels, will be BLOWN TO HELL," he wrote on Truth Social.