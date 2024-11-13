Donald Trump is all set to return to the White House after his victory over Kamala Harris in the November 5 US presidential elections. The 78-year-old leader, who sealed all seven swing states, has chosen Pete Hegseth, a Fox News host and Army veteran, to serve as his secretary of defense.

Susie Wiles, one of his two campaign managers, will be his White House chief of staff.

Trump has also given a position to Elon Musk in his government as the lead of the 'Department of Government Efficiency'. Musk will head the department alongside Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy.

Here are live updates on Donald Trump's return to White House: