Advertisement
8 minutes ago

Donald Trump is all set to return to the White House after his victory over Kamala Harris in the November 5 US presidential elections. The 78-year-old leader, who sealed all seven swing states, has chosen Pete Hegseth, a Fox News host and Army veteran, to serve as his secretary of defense.

Susie Wiles, one of his two campaign managers, will be his White House chief of staff.

Trump has also given a position to Elon Musk in his government as the lead of the 'Department of Government Efficiency'. Musk will head the department alongside Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy.

Here are live updates on Donald Trump's return to White House:

Nov 13, 2024 11:15 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Donald Trump's Cabinet Announcements Today

Secretary of Defense - Pete Hegseth

Secretary of Department of Homeland Security - Kristi Noem

National Security Advisor - Mike Waltz

Director of Central Intelligence Agency - John Ratcliffe

White House Counsel - Bill McGinley


Special Envoy to Middle East - Steven Witkoff

Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) - Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy

Nov 13, 2024 11:03 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Trump appoints Bill McGinley as his White House Counsel

Donald Trump has appointed Bill McGinley, as his White House Counsel. 

McGinley served as White House Cabinet Secretary during Trump's first term as the US President.

Nov 13, 2024 10:45 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Fox News host appointed as Trump's US Defense Secretary

US President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Fox News host and Army veteran Pete Hegseth as his secretary of defense.

In a statement, Trump hailed Hegseth as "tough, smart and a true believer in America First". 

"With Pete at the helm, America's enemies are on notice - Our military will be great again and America will never back down," Trump said.

Nov 13, 2024 10:37 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Top Roles For Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy In Donald Trump's Cabinet

US President-elect Donald Trump announced that Elon Musk will lead the 'Department of Government Efficiency'.

Comments
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Donald Trump, US President, Donald Trump Cabinet
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.