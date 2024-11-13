Donald Trump is all set to return to the White House after his victory over Kamala Harris in the November 5 US presidential elections. The 78-year-old leader, who sealed all seven swing states, has chosen Pete Hegseth, a Fox News host and Army veteran, to serve as his secretary of defense.
Susie Wiles, one of his two campaign managers, will be his White House chief of staff.
Trump has also given a position to Elon Musk in his government as the lead of the 'Department of Government Efficiency'. Musk will head the department alongside Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy.
Here are live updates on Donald Trump's return to White House:
Donald Trump's Cabinet Announcements Today
Secretary of Defense - Pete Hegseth
Secretary of Department of Homeland Security - Kristi Noem
National Security Advisor - Mike Waltz
Director of Central Intelligence Agency - John Ratcliffe
White House Counsel - Bill McGinley
Special Envoy to Middle East - Steven Witkoff
Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) - Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy
Trump appoints Bill McGinley as his White House Counsel
Donald Trump has appointed Bill McGinley, as his White House Counsel.
McGinley served as White House Cabinet Secretary during Trump's first term as the US President.
Fox News host appointed as Trump's US Defense Secretary
US President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Fox News host and Army veteran Pete Hegseth as his secretary of defense.
In a statement, Trump hailed Hegseth as "tough, smart and a true believer in America First".
"With Pete at the helm, America's enemies are on notice - Our military will be great again and America will never back down," Trump said.
Top Roles For Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy In Donald Trump's Cabinet
US President-elect Donald Trump announced that Elon Musk will lead the 'Department of Government Efficiency'.