5 Facts About Kristi Noem, Donald Trump's Pick As Homeland Security Secretary

US President-elect Donald Trump has named South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem as his choice for the next Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. Kristi Noem's nomination came alongside a whole host of other big names appointed to important positions ahead of Trump's January 20th inauguration for a second term in the Oval Office.

"Kristi has been very strong on Border Security," Trump said in a statement announcing the decision.

Five key facts about her:

1) Early life and academics

Born Kristi Arnold on November 30, 1971, Kristi Noem grew up on a farm in Hamlin County, South Dakota. She was one of four children raised by her parents, Corinne and Ron Arnold. She initially enrolled at Northern State University but later transferred to South Dakota State University.

2) Political career

Kristi Noem was elected to the US House of Representatives in 2010, becoming South Dakota's sole representative. In 2018, she also became South Dakota's first female governor. In 2022, she was re-elected with a record-breaking vote tally.

3) Potential running mate for Donald Trump?

Although Kristi Noem was speculated as a potential candidate for the 2024 presidential election, she ultimately chose not to enter the race. Following this decision, she was rumoured to be a possible running mate for Donald Trump. But her chances appeared to fade following a controversy regarding a passage in her memoir involving her dog.

4) Controversies surrounding Kristi Noem

One of the most talked-about controversies involved a revelation in her book, 'No Going Back.' She detailed the decision to put down her 14-month-old dog, Cricket, describing the dog as "untrainable" after it attacked chickens. Another controversy stemmed from Kristi Noem's claim in a draft of her memoir that she had met with North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un.

5) Family life

Kristi Noem is a mother and grandmother. She and her husband, Bryon, raised three children - Kassidy, Kennedy and Booker - and today, they enjoy the added joy of three grandchildren.

