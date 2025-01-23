Trump To Send 1,500 Extra Troops To US-MexicoBborder

US President Donald Trump will send 1,500 more soldiers to the border with Mexico as part of a flurry of steps to tackle immigration, his spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

"President Trump signed an executive order for 1,500 additional troops for the United States' southern border," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters at the White House.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)