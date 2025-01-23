Advertisement

Trump To Send 1,500 Extra Troops To US-MexicoBborder

"President Trump signed an executive order for 1,500 additional troops for the United States' southern border," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters at the White House.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump will send 1,500 more soldiers to the border with Mexico as part of a flurry of steps to tackle immigration, his spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Donald Trump, Mexico, Mexico Immigration
