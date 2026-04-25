Trump Spokeswoman Announces Maternity Leave, No Stand-In Named

Combative White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said Friday she will be going on maternity leave ahead of the birth of her second child but did not name a stand-in.

"On a personal matter, this will likely be my last gaggle for some time. As you can see, I'm about ready to have a baby any minute," the press secretary told a group of reporters at the White House.

"I will see you guys very soon. I know you'll be in very good hands with my team here at the White House. And I know all of you have the president's phone number personally," she joked.

The White House has not named an official replacement, and reportedly senior officials such as Vice President JD Vance may occasionally hold press conferences at the White House in her absence.

The White House has also not confirmed for how long she will be out.

Leavitt is already the mother of a boy born in July 2024, and at 28, is the youngest person ever appointed to the intense, high-visibility post.

In summer 2024, she returned to work on President Donald Trump's campaign just days after the birth of her first child, a return hastened by the assassination attempt against the Republican candidate on July 13, 2024.

She is married to Nicholas Riccio, a real estate developer.

As the face of the Republican president's anti-media offensive, Leavitt is a master of answering journalists' questions with put-downs.

However, the New Hampshire native's poise and her energetic efforts to boost the president have not prevented Trump's approval ratings from sinking on every topic.

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