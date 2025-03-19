Trump Speaks To Zelensky Day After Call With Putin On Russia-Ukraine War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday was holding a highly anticipated conversation with Donald Trump to hear details of the US leader's telephone call with Russia's Vladimir Putin.

"The president of Ukraine is having a conversation by telephone with US President Donald Trump," Zelensky's spokesman Sergiy Nykyforov told reporters.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)