Trump Speaks To Zelensky Day After Call With Putin On Russia-Ukraine War

"The president of Ukraine is having a conversation by telephone with US President Donald Trump," Zelensky's spokesman Sergiy Nykyforov told reporters

Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with Donald Trump for over two hours today
Kyiv:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday was holding a highly anticipated conversation with Donald Trump to hear details of the US leader's telephone call with Russia's Vladimir Putin.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine War
