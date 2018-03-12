President Trump Says US Commerce Secretary, EU To Discuss Tariffs, Trade Barriers

Trump announced the talks on Twitter as a burgeoning trade row over new US tariffs on steel and aluminum heated up over the weekend.
"Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross will be speaking with representatives of the European Union about eliminating the large Tariffs and Barriers they use against the U.S.A. Not fair to our farmers and manufacturers," Trump tweeted.
At a campaign rally Saturday, Trump threatened to "tax" German cars if the EU does not lower its barriers to US goods.
The EU's top trade official, Cecilia Malmstroem, responded Monday by charging that trade was being used "as a weapon to threaten and intimidate us."
"But we are not afraid, we will stand up to the bullies," she said.
