Trump Says Nobody Warned Him Of 'A Problem' Before Assassination Attempt

Donald Trump was shot at while campaigning in Pennsylvania on July 13 (File)

Donald Trump said on Saturday nobody warned him of a problem in the lead-up to the former president's rally in Pennsylvania when a would-be assassin shot him in the ear.

"Nobody mentioned it, nobody said there was a problem. I would've waited for 15, they could've said let's wait for 15 minutes, 20 minutes, 5 minutes, something. Nobody said," Trump told Fox News in an interview.

"I think that was a mistake," he added. "How did somebody get on that roof? And why wasn't he reported?"

The Washington Post on Saturday reported that top officials at the US Secret Service repeatedly rejected requests from Trump's security detail for more manpower and gear at events before the attempted assassination on July 13.

The agency, which is responsible for Trump's protection, denied these requests, saying at times that it lacked resources, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi has previously denied accusations that the agency had rebuffed requests for more security resources from Trump's team.

In an emailed statement to Reuters on Sunday, Guglielmi said: "In some instances where specific Secret Service specialized units or resources were not provided, the agency made modifications to ensure the security of the protectee."

"This may include utilizing state or local partners to provide specialized functions or otherwise identifying alternatives to reduce public exposure of a protectee," Guglielmi added.

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle is has testified before the US House of Representatives Oversight Committee that they "failed" and has take "full responsibility".