Trump Says It Is Getting Harder For Him To Want To Negotiate With Iran

The US withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions on the country in May 2018.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that it is getting harder for him to want to make a deal with Iran and said the situation could go either way very easily.

Trump made the comments to reporters at the White House amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Western powers. Iran said earlier on Monday it had captured 17 US spies and sentenced some to death, but Trump denied the reports.

The United States withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and reimposed sanctions on the country in May 2018. Trump said the agreement did not go far enough.

Since then, Trump has publicly said he was open to talks with Iranian leaders over nuclear and other security issues, but Tehran has said it is not open to negotiations while the sanctions remain in place.

Iran's announcement came hours before the United Kingdom is expected to unveil its response to Iran's seizure of a British oil tanker.

