Trump Says He Will Remove Some Oil Sanctions As Prices Rise Amid Iran War

US President Donald Trump said Monday that he will waive some sanctions on oil due to market turmoil over his attack with Israel on Iran.

"We're also waiving certain oil-related sanctions to reduce prices," Trump told reporters after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and as he mentioned Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"We're going to take those sanctions off till this straightens out."

