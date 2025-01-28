Advertisement

Trump Invites Netanyahu To White House On February 4: Israeli PM Office

"Prime Minister Netanyahu is the first foreign leader to be invited to the White House during President Trump's second term," the statement said.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Trump Invites Netanyahu To White House On February 4: Israeli PM Office
Jerusalem:

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been invited by US President Donald Trump to a meeting at the White House on February 4, the Israeli premier's office said on Tuesday.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu is the first foreign leader to be invited to the White House during President Trump's second term," the statement said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Trump Netanyahu, Trump Netanyahu Conversation, Trump Netanyahu Meet
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com