Trump Invites Netanyahu To White House On February 4: Israeli PM Office

Jerusalem:
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been invited by US President Donald Trump to a meeting at the White House on February 4, the Israeli premier's office said on Tuesday.
"Prime Minister Netanyahu is the first foreign leader to be invited to the White House during President Trump's second term," the statement said.
