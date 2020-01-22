Would 'Love' To Attend Impeachment Trial, But Lawyers Would Oppose: Trump

Donald Trump said that he would love attending the impeachment trail (File)

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would love to be attending his impeachment trial under way in the US Senate, but that his lawyers had advised him against it.

"I'd love to go. I'd sort of love (to) sit in the front row and stare in their corrupt faces," Trump told reporters as he wrapped up his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos.

But he added, "I think they (his lawyers) might have a problem."