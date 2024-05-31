Trump Found Guilty In Hush Money Trial. These Are The Charges Against Him

Former US President Donald Trump has been found guilty on all 34 felony counts in his hush money criminal trial. The charges, involving falsifying business records to cover up a payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election, mark the first-ever criminal conviction of a former or current US president.



What are the 34 charges against Donald Trump?



Count 1: Falsifying records - Michael Cohen's Invoice



Donald Trump, with the intent to defraud and commit another crime, made a false entry in business records on February 14, 2017, in New York County. This involved an invoice from Michael Cohen dated February 14, 2017, recorded as a document of the Donald J Trump Revocable Trust and maintained by the Trump Organisation.



Count 2: Falsifying records - Ledger entry from the Donald J Trump Revocable Trust



Donald Trump made a second false entry in business records on February 14, 2017, in New York County, with the intent to defraud and commit another crime. This involved an entry in the Detail General Ledger for the Donald J Trump Revocable Trust, labelled with voucher number 842457, and maintained by the Trump Organisation.



Count 3: Falsifying records - Another Ledger entry



Donald Trump, with the intent to defraud and commit another crime, made a third false entry in business records on February 14, 2017, in New York County. This entry was in the Detail General Ledger for the Donald J Trump Revocable Trust, labelled with voucher number 842460, and maintained by the Trump Organisation.



Count 4: Falsifying records - Michael Cohen's Check for $70,000



A check and check stub from the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust Account for $70,000, dated February 14, 2017, with check number 000138. This document was maintained by the Trump Organisation.



Count 5: Falsifying records - Michael Cohen's invoice for March 2017



An invoice from Michael Cohen dated February 16, 2017, transmitted on or about March 16, 2017, marked as a record of the Donald J Trump Revocable Trust and maintained by the Trump Organisation. Charged with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof.



Count 6: Falsifying records - Ledger entry



An entry in the Detail General Ledger for the Donald J Trump Revocable Trust, labelled with voucher number 846907, and maintained by the Trump Organisation. Charged with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof.



Count 7: Falsifying records - Michael Cohen's Check for $35,000



A check and check stub from the Donald J Trump Revocable Trust Account for $35,000, dated March 17, 2017, with check number 000147. This document was also maintained by the Trump Organisation. Charged with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof.



Count 8: Falsifying records - Michael Cohen's invoice for April 2017



An invoice from Michael Cohen dated April 13, 2017, marked as a record of Donald J Trump, and maintained by the Trump Organisation. Charged with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof.



Count 9: Falsifying records - Ledger entry maintained by the Trump Organisation



An entry in the Detail General Ledger for Donald J Trump, bearing voucher number 858770, and maintained by the Trump Organisation. Charged with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof.



Count 10: Falsifying records - Michael Cohen's check for $35,000 from Donald Trump's personal checking account



A Donald J Trump account check and check stub dated March 17, 2017, bearing check number 000147, and maintained by the Trump Organisation. Charged with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof.



Count 11: Falsifying records - Michael Cohen's May 2017 invoice



An invoice from Michael Cohen dated May 22, 2017, marked as a record of Donald J Trump, and maintained by the Trump Organisation. Charged with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof.



Count 12: Falsifying records - Ledger entry



An entry in the Detail General Ledger for Donald J. Trump, bearing voucher number 855331, and maintained by the Trump Organization. Charged with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof.



Count 13: Falsifying records - Michael Cohen's Check for $35,000 from Donald Trump's personal account



A Donald J Trump account check and check stub dated May 23, 2017, bearing check number 002700, and maintained by the Trump Organisation. Charged with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof.



Count 14: Falsifying records - Michael Cohen's June 2017 invoice



An invoice from Michael Cohen dated June 16, 2017, marked as a record of Donald J Trump, and maintained by the Trump Organisation. Charged with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof.



Count 15: Falsifying records - Ledger entry



An entry in the Detail General Ledger for Donald J Trump, bearing voucher number 858772, and maintained by the Trump Organisation. Charged with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof.



Count 16: Falsifying records - Michael Cohen's Check for $35,000



A Donald J Trump account check and check stub dated June 19, 2017, bearing check number 002741, and maintained by the Trump Organisation. Charged with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof.



Count 17: Falsifying records - Michael Cohen's July 2017 invoice



An invoice from Michael Cohen dated July 11, 2017, marked as a record of Donald J Trump and maintained by the Trump Organisation. Charged with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof.



Count 18: Falsifying records - Ledger entry



An entry in the Detail general ledger for Donald J Trump, bearing voucher number 861096, and maintained by the Trump Organisation. Charged with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof.



Count 19: Falsifying Records - Michael Cohen's Check for $35,000



A Donald J Trump account check and check stub dated July 11, 2017, bearing check number 002781, and maintained by the Trump Organisation. Charged with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof.



Count 20: Falsifying records - Michael Cohen's August 2017 invoice



An invoice from Michael Cohen dated August 1, 2017, marked as a record of Donald J. Trump, and maintained by the Trump Organisation. Charged with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof.



Count 21: Falsifying records - Ledger entry



An entry in the ledger for Donald J Trump, bearing voucher number 863641, and maintained by the Trump Organisation. Charged with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof.



Count 22: Falsifying records - Michael Cohen's Check for $35,000



A Donald J Trump account check and check stub dated August 1, 2017, bearing check number 002821, and maintained by the Trump Organisation. Charged with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof.



Count 23: Falsifying records - Michael Cohen's September 2017 invoice



An invoice from Michael Cohen dated September 11, 2017, marked as a record of Donald J Trump, and maintained by the Trump Organisation. Charged with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof.



Count 24: Falsifying records - Ledger entry



An entry in the Detail General Ledger for Donald J. Trump, bearing voucher number 868174, and maintained by the Trump Organisation. Charged with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof.



Count 25: Falsifying records - Michael Cohen's Check for $35,000



A Donald J Trump account check and check stub dated September 12, 2017, bearing check number 002908, and maintained by the Trump Organisation. Charged with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof.



Count 26: Falsifying records - Michael Cohen's October 2017 invoice



An invoice from Michael Cohen dated October 18, 2017, marked as a record of Donald J Trump, and maintained by the Trump Organisation. Charged with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof.



Count 27: Falsifying records - Ledger entry



An entry in the general ledger for Donald J Trump, bearing voucher number 872654, and maintained by the Trump Organisation. Charged with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof.



Count 28: Falsifying records - Michael Cohen's Check for $35,000



A Donald J Trump account check and check stub dated October 18, 2017, with check number 002944, and maintained by the Trump Organisation.



Count 29: Falsifying records - Michael Cohen's November 2017 invoice



An invoice from Michael Cohen dated November 20, 2017, marked as a record of Donald J Trump, and maintained by the Trump Organisation. Charged with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof.



Count 30: Falsifying records - ledger entry



An entry in the Detail General Ledger for Donald J Trump, bearing voucher number 876511, and maintained by the Trump Organisation. Charged with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof.



Count 31: Falsifying records - Michael Cohen's check for $35,000



A Donald J Trump account check and check stub dated November 21, 2017, bearing check number 002980, and maintained by the Trump Organisation. Charged with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof.



Count 32: Falsifying records - Michael Cohen's December 2017 invoice



An invoice from Michael Cohen dated December 1, 2017, marked as a record of Donald J Trump and maintained by the Trump Organisation. Charged with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof.



Count 33: Falsifying records - Ledger entry



An entry in the Detail General Ledger for Donald J Trump, bearing voucher number 877785, and maintained by the Trump Organisation. Charged with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof.



Count 34: Falsifying records - Michael Cohen's check for $35,000



Donald Trump, with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof, made and caused a false entry in the business records, involving a Donald J. Trump account check and check stub dated December 5, 2017, bearing check number 003006, and maintained by the Trump Organisation.