Trump Fires NSC Officials After Meeting With Far-Right Activist Laura Loomer

President Donald Trump's recent move to fire several senior White House National Security Council officials has raised eyebrows, particularly given the timing and circumstances surrounding the decision. The firings come on the heels of a meeting between Trump and far-right activist Laura Loomer, who presented her research to the President, making a case for the removal of certain staffers deemed insufficiently committed to Trump's agenda, per a report by the New York Times.

Loomer's influence in this matter is noteworthy, given her history of promoting 9/11 conspiracy theories and her frequent presence on the campaign trail during Trump's 2024 successful White House run. Her recent social media activity has also focused on questioning the trustworthiness of certain members of Trump's national security team.

The meeting, which took place in the Oval Office, was attended by Vice President JD Vance, chief of staff Susie Wiles, national security adviser Mike Waltz, and Serio Gor, the director of the Presidential Personnel Office. Despite the significance of this meeting, NSC spokesman Brian Hughes declined to comment on the matter, citing the White House's policy of not discussing personnel matters.

Loomer's own words, as expressed in a posting on X, suggest a sense of pride and purpose in her role, stating, "It was an honor to meet with President Trump and present him with my research findings... I will continue working hard to support his agenda, and I will continue reiterating the importance of, and the necessity of STRONG VETTING, for the sake of protecting the President of the United States of America, and our national security".

The timing of these firings is also significant, given the current criticism surrounding national security adviser Mike Waltz's use of the encrypted Signal app to discuss planning for a sensitive military operation in Yemen. Waltz has taken responsibility for building the text chain but claims he does not know how journalist Jeffrey Goldberg, who was mistakenly added to the chain, ended up being included.

Goldberg's account of the incident, as reported in The Atlantic, highlights the sensitivity of the operation and the potential risks associated with using unsecured communication channels. The fact that Waltz and other top officials were discussing precise details of the operation, including timing and aircraft used, via an encrypted app raises concerns about the security protocols in place at the White House.

