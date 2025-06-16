Trump Family Lends Name To New Mobile Phone Venture

The Trump Organization announced Monday it will launch a new mobile phone service, expanding the family's business empire while Donald Trump is president.

The T1 Mobile service will offer the "47 Plan," a reference to Trump being the 47th president.

Trump Mobile will be a virtual operator, meaning it will offer the services through the networks controlled by US telecom giants Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile.

The monthly rate of $47.45 for 5G service will be less than that of legacy US telecom giants but more than smaller providers such as Boost Mobile or Cricket.

T1 Mobile will also begin selling in August a smartphone for $499, according to the company's website, which says the phone will be "proudly designed and built in the United States."

T1 Mobile did not immediately reply to requests for details about contractors involved in building the phone.

The push into mobile phone technology marks the Trump family's latest diversification step of recent years.

In early 2021, Donald Trump launched Trump Media and Technology Group, owner of the Truth Social platform, which soon plans to introduce new investment products.

In September 2024, the Trump family threw its support behind World Liberty Financial, a new cryptocurrency platform that sells stablecoins linked to the dollar.

Hours before his January inauguration, Trump launched his own personal crypto memecoin, $TRUMP.

Trump administration officials have dismissed questions about conflict of interest as Trump seeks to make money while serving as president, in part by pointing to the transparent nature of his business ventures.

But critics in Congress and among watchdog groups say the ventures provide an avenue for foreign interests and other shadowy players to buy influence.

