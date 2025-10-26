Trump dances With Malaysian Performers, Internet Praises His Energetic Moves

After a 23 hour flight from Washington, US President Donald Trump made a lively arrival in Malaysia's capital. In a video shared by Rapid Response 47, the 79-year-old Trump is seen dancing to the beat of drums on the airport tarmac near Air Force One, his energetic moves drawing smiles from those around him.

He is seen dancing alongside colourfully costumed dancers representing Malaysia's major ethnic groups, including Borneo indigenous people, Malays, Chinese, and Indians. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim also joined the president, swaying to the music.

Watch Video Here:

Trump's Five-Day Visit

Trump's visit is part of a five-day mission to expand America's presence in Asia and strengthen trade ties. His plans include meeting newly elected Japanese leader Sanao Takaichi in Tokyo and Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea. A last-minute meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un near the Demilitarized Zone is also possible.

Social Media Reaction

Social media is buzzing with reactions after a video shows President Trump dancing in Malaysia. Users are praising his moves, with many commenting on his energy, style, and rhythm, calling the moment both entertaining and memorable.

One user commented, "Trump making dancing great again."

Another user noted, "Wait! Was President Trump just doing The Trump Dance to the Malaysian version of the theme to Hawaii Five-O? This was so good!"

A third user wrote, "You can't deny POTUS has style and rhythm. I rate this a solid 9 out of 10. What say you?"