US Seizes Oil Tanker Off Venezuela Coast

President Donald Trump's administration has seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Tuesday.

The officials, who were speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the operation was led by the U.S. Coast Guard. They did not name the tanker and did not say specifically where the interdiction took place.

The Coast Guard referred questions to the White House, which did not immediately respond to request for comment.

