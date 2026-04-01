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Trump Cares Deeply About US-India Relationship: US Ambassador

US Ambassador Sergio Gor says President Trump deeply cares about US-India ties after White House meeting

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Trump Cares Deeply About US-India Relationship: US Ambassador
US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said Trump cares deeply about the US-India relationship
  • US Ambassador Sergio Gor met President Trump at the White House on Tuesday
  • Trump deeply cares about the US-India relationship, Gor stated on X
  • Gor shared a photo with Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the Oval Office
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Washington:

US President Donald Trump cares deeply about the US-India relationship, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said on Tuesday after meeting Trump at the White House.

“Back in the US for a few days. First stop, meeting with our GREAT President in the White House. The President deeply cares about the relationship between the US and India,” Gor said in a post on X on Tuesday evening.

Gor also posted a photograph of himself with Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the Oval Office.

Gor assumed the office of the US Ambassador to India in January this year. Earlier, he served as the Director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office.

Gor also serves as the US Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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