Trump Cares Deeply About US-India Relationship: US Ambassador

US President Donald Trump cares deeply about the US-India relationship, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said on Tuesday after meeting Trump at the White House.

“Back in the US for a few days. First stop, meeting with our GREAT President in the White House. The President deeply cares about the relationship between the US and India,” Gor said in a post on X on Tuesday evening.

Gor also posted a photograph of himself with Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the Oval Office.

Gor assumed the office of the US Ambassador to India in January this year. Earlier, he served as the Director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office.

Gor also serves as the US Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs.

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