Trump Backed Jensen Huang Before Exit. Their Ties Now Under Congress Scanner

Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has been in the eye of a storm ever since it was revealed that he had an affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy. Subsequently, there have been reports that Huang has also been in extramarital relationships with two other women, both Nvidia employees



Huang's close relationship with US President Donald Trump is also under the scanner. Members of Congress have signalled that Trump's relationship with Huang will be a matter of oversight in the coming months.



Representative Jamie Raskin (D-Maryland), who is expected to chair the House Judiciary Committee next year, told the Washington Post, “The two illicit affairs we're interested in are the ones between Nvidia and Donald Trump and Donald Trump and China.”

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Trump has supported Huang through the scandal, expressing sympathy for him as late as Wednesday, a day before he resigned from Nvidia.



In an interview with sports broadcaster Stephen A. Smith, Trump called Huang a “tremendous talent” and praised his leadership of Nvidia. Trump also claimed that Huang was “going through hell.”



Trump And Jensen Huang's Relationship



Unlike other tech leaders, Huang was absent from Trump's swearing-in in January 2025. He met the US president for the first time on January 31, 2025. The two soon became allies.



Trump praised Huang at an AI summit in July 2025. The two also met before the then-Nvidia CEO's trip to China. He was also part of a state visit to the UK later in the year.



Huang committed $25 million to Trump's White House ballroom project. He was among the business leaders to lobby for the continuance of the H-1B visa program, meant to attract foreign workers with specialised skills.

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The then-Nvidia CEO was a last-minute addition to Trump's delegation to China to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping.



Under Huang's urging, Trump approved deals to send Nvidia chips to China and other countries posing security concerns, the Wall Street Journal reported. He enacted an industry-friendly AI strategy that benefited many companies Nvidia does business with.



As the Trump administration and AI giants faced increasing scrutiny regarding the risks associated with advanced artificial intelligence models, Trump said in September that Huang was among the AI CEOs who signed a voluntary safety pact and supported data centre expansion.



Since returning to office in 2025, Trump has bought millions of dollars' worth of Nvidia shares in his personal brokerage accounts, WSJ reported. At least a third of the companies backed by 1789 Capital, a venture firm where his son, Donald Trump Jr., is a partner, have also secured investments from Nvidia.