Trip To Space With Jeff Bezos Sells For $28 Million: Blue Origin

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos will fly to space with brother on Blue Origin on July 20. (File)

An unnamed bidder paid $28 million at auction Saturday for a seat on board the first crewed spaceflight of Jeff Bezos' company Blue Origin on July 20, as one of four passengers including the Amazon founder himself.

The winner, whose identity will be disclosed in coming weeks, beat out some 20 participants in an auction launched in late May, and wrapped up with a 10-minute online bidding frenzy, livecast by Blue Origin.

