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"Tricks": Israel Demands Hamas To Disarm After Group Dissolves Key Gaza Body

Israel has insisted on the full implementation of the US-brokered peace plan under President Donald Trump.

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"Tricks": Israel Demands Hamas To Disarm After Group Dissolves Key Gaza Body
Hamas has said it will dissolve its Gaza governing body.
  • Israel's foreign minister called Hamas's move a trick to avoid disarming
  • Hamas dissolved its governing body in Gaza amid US-Israel peace plan demands
  • Israel demands Hamas disarmament per the Trump peace plan's core principles
What are the specific requirements for demilitarizing the Gaza Strip?

Israel's foreign minister said Monday that Hamas's dissolution of its governing body in Gaza was a "trick" to avoid disarming, as demanded by Israel and the US-brokered peace plan under President Donald Trump.

"As long as Hamas retains its weapons, any civilian government will of course operate as Hamas dictates," Gideon Saar said on X. "Israel insists on the full implementation of the Trump plan, with its core principles being the disarmament of Hamas and all other terrorist organisations, and the complete demilitarisation of the Gaza Strip."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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