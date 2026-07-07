"Tricks": Israel Demands Hamas To Disarm After Group Dissolves Key Gaza Body

Israel's foreign minister said Monday that Hamas's dissolution of its governing body in Gaza was a "trick" to avoid disarming, as demanded by Israel and the US-brokered peace plan under President Donald Trump.

"As long as Hamas retains its weapons, any civilian government will of course operate as Hamas dictates," Gideon Saar said on X. "Israel insists on the full implementation of the Trump plan, with its core principles being the disarmament of Hamas and all other terrorist organisations, and the complete demilitarisation of the Gaza Strip."

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