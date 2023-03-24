Trans Flight Attendant Famed For United Airlines Ad Found Dead After Emotional Social Media Post

The Denver Police Department is investigating Scott's death.

Kayleigh Scott, a transgender flight attendant who gained fame after appearing in a United Airlines commercial, has died after posting an emotional note to her social media channels. According to The Independent, the 25-year-old was found dead on Monday in her Colorado home. In her Instagram and Facebook posts, she penned a heartbreaking letter to her friends and family that asked them to remember the "good memories we have shared".

"As I take my final breaths and exit this living earth, I would like to apologize to everyone I let down," Scott wrote. "I am so sorry I could not be better. To those that I love, I am sorry I could not be stronger. To those that gave me their everything, I am sorry my effort was not reciprocated. Please understand that me leaving is not a reflection on you, but the result of my own inability to turn myself for the better," the flight attendant added.

In her post, Scott also named a few of her loved ones and apologised saying, "I will see you all again on the other side".

Scott's mother, Andrea Sylvestro, confirmed her daughter died after posting the letter. In a Facebook post, Ms Sylvestro wrote, "Kayleigh Scott...I am so unbelievably proud to have you as my daughter, proud and amazed by everything that you have done in your life, your smile was absolutely beautiful, your laughter was unbelievably contagious, your heart was bigger than any of us could have ever understood."

As per The Independent, the Denver Police Department is now investigating Scott's death. The cops stated that a final determination as to the cause of death will be made by the Denver Medical Examiner's office.

Separately, United Airlines said it was saddened by the loss of Scott. "We are incredibly saddened by the tragic loss of Kayleigh Scott and extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends and coworkers," the company stated.

Also Read | Twitter To Remove 'Legacy' Verified Ticks From April 1

Notably, Kayleigh Scott made headlines in 2020 when United featured her as a part of its diversity campaign. In the clip for Trans Day of Visibility, she spoke about the importance of coming out and living authentically. "I used to be so embarrassed about being trans," she said, adding, "All I wanted was to blend in."

The following year, Ms Scott also spoke about her progress since publicly coming out as transgender. She had alluded to battling depression. " I'm really struggling to find happiness and hope. I'm begging 2023 to be better to me. Please," she wrote, as per the outlet.