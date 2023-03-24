Twitter To Remove 'Legacy' Verified Ticks From April 1

Twitter Blue is paid subscription-based program. (File)

Twitter will start removing the blue ticks from the legacy verified accounts of its users from April 1 as it hopes to expand its subscription-based Twitter Blue program. The Elon Musk-owned micrblogging platform has asked individual users and organisations to sign up for its flagship subscription program to retain their blue checkmarks.

On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue here: https://t.co/gzpCcwOpLp



Organizations can sign up for https://t.co/RlN5BbuGA3… — Twitter Verified (@verified) March 23, 2023

"On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks," said Twitter Verified.

Twitter Blue is paid subscription-based program that offers the coveted blue checkmark next to the users' profile name besides other features.

Launched in India in February, it costs Rs 900 per month on iOS and Android devices and Rs 650 on web. Users can also buy an annual plan that comes with a 12% discount.

In the US, the monthly Twitter Blue subscription costs $11 on Android and iOS devices and $8 on web.

The paid subscription program was introduced after tech billionaire Elon Musk took over Twitter last year. Earlier, the blue tick was given to verified accounts of famous personalities, politicians, journalists, and public figures. But now, it can be bought by anyone by paying the subscription fee.