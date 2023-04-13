Tourists Caught Damaging Monuments To Be Fined Rs 54 Lakh In Italy

Italy is taking a stiff action against cultural vandalism.

Italy is proposing a fine between 10,000 euros (Rs 9 lakh) and up to 60,000 euros (Rs 54 lakh) to be charged from offenders who are caught damaging monuments or other cultural sites. The proposed law, which was promoted by Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano, would utilise these collected fines to pay for repairs and clean-up, as per a report in the Independent.

On April 11, the Italian cabinet approved the plans and it is anticipated that the legislation would be adopted and signed into law.

According to Italy's Culture Minister, the government spent 40,000 euros (Rs 36 lakh) cleaning the front area of the vandalised 15th-century Palazzo Madama, which houses the Italian Senate. At the base of the Spanish Steps, a massive fountain that Bernini created was recently dyed black by campaigners calling for greater climate change action.

"The attacks on monuments and artistic sites produce economic damage to all," Mr Sangiuliano said in a statement.

He further added, "To clean it up, the intervention of highly specialised personnel and the use of very costly machines are needed. Whoever carries out these acts must assume also the financial responsibility."

In June 2022, two American tourists were fined after one of them was caught on camera hurling an electric scooter down the Spanish Steps in Rome and causing damage of more than $26,000 (Rs 21 lakh) to the world-famous landmark.

The 28-year-old was arrested by police and was fined $430 (Rs 35,000) along with her 29-year-old male companion who had wheeled his e-scooter down the 18th-century marble steps. Authorities said that the 16th and 29th steps had been cracked and other sections were chipped by the e-scooter.