Tom Hanks Fans Spot Forrest Gump At Queen Event, Cause Online Frenzy

The fans of Tom Hanks caused frenzy on Twitter after a photo from the opening of the Elizabeth train line on Thursday appeared to show the “Forrest Gump” star at the event. The photo was first posted by Valentine Low, the royal correspondent for The Times of London, and quickly went viral.

The photo was taken when the British monarch paid a surprise visit to the Paddington Station to officially open the new Elizabeth tube line, named in her honour.

The photos from the event showed the Queen dressed in yellow as she opened the train line. It was a crowded area, with officials surrounding Queen Elizabeth, but the background of the photo interested social media users the most.

I had to zoom right in to check if this was Forrest Gump. pic.twitter.com/u6r2Wg3RDf — SkillsMcGill (@skillsmcgill) May 18, 2022

It showed a man leaning out of the doorway while looking towards the Queen. The man bore uncanny resemblance to Tom Hanks in the 'Forrest Gump'.

“I had to zoom right in to check if this was Forrest Gump,” a user tweeted. The post has received around 250,000 likes so far.

Huffington Post reached out to the user who first highlighted the man's presence. The man did not reveal his full name, but told the outlet, “I just noticed the image of someone furtively lurking at the back and zoomed it to see what was going on there. Lo and behold ‘Forrest' is looking back at me and it instantly just appeared as a still from some time hopping deleted scene from the film.”

Other users also joined the chorus. “The best thing about visiting the Queen is the food! Now, since it was all free, and I wasn't hungry but thirsty, I must've drank me fifteen Dr. Peppers,” said another Twitter user, quoting from the hit 1994 film.