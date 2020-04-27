'Stay And Play At Home': Google Doodle Games Back Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Today's Google Doodle game: Coding for Carrots was first used as a Google Doodle in 2017

As the world continues to struggle with the coronavirus pandemic, Google is encouraging people to stay indoors by bringing back some of its most popular interactive doodles from the past.

On Monday, Google replugged its 2017 game 'Coding for Carrots', which was launched to celebrate 50 years of Logo, a coding language for kids. The Google Doodle game comes with the tagline "Stay and Play at Home" to encourage people to stay at home as a measure to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The game lets you create simple commands to control a rabbit and guide it to collect all the carrots in the level.

The Google Doodle game is a great way to keep kids entertained, especially in these times when going out and playing is not an option.

"As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home. In light of this, we're launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games," it said.

Last week, Google thanked all the corona warriors like healthcare workers and others who made sure that essential services continued uninterrupted.