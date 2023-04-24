To 'Meet Jesus', 47 Cult Members In Kenya Allegedly Starve To Death: 5 Facts

The bodies were discovered in an 800-acre forest near a small Kenyan town Malindi. The area was sealed off after the first bodies were found last week.

Earlier this month, police rescued 15 members of the group - worshippers at the Good News International Church - who they said had been told to starve themselves to death. Four of them died before they reached the hospital.

Police have launched a full-scale investigation into the movement and arrested the church's leader, Makenzie Nthenge, who reportedly told followers to starve themselves in order to "meet Jesus".

Local media, citing police sources, reported that Mackenzie has refused to eat or drink while in police custody.