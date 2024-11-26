To Celebrate Release From Chinese Jail, Killer Parties Outside Victim's Home

A convicted murderer has marked his release after a 20-year prison sentence with a grand celebration, including a banquet and firecrackers right outside the home of his victim's family, in China.

The victim's son Xiang posted videos of the incident on Chinese social media platform Douyin. Mr Xiang, from Mianyang in Sichuan province, revealed harrowing details of his father's murder and the aftermath. His father was brutally killed when he was just 15, the SCMP reported. The murder was orchestrated by a neighbour who hired three individuals to carry out the crime.

His father, aged 39 at the time and on the cusp of starting his career, was attacked in his bedroom, and his body was burned with petrol to destroy evidence. Mr Xiang never saw his father's remains.

The family even faced threats from the killers after the crime. They were also under watch. Mr Xiang addressed online speculation, clarifying the murder was due to a family dispute involving his father's relatives and the crime's mastermind. When Mr Xiang's father tried to mediate, the mastermind reportedly held a grudge that led to the fatal attack.

Of the four individuals involved, two were executed. The mastermind and another received death sentences with reprieve, allowing their sentences to be commuted to life imprisonment and eventually reduced further for good behaviour. In this case, the convict served the minimum 20-year term under China's Criminal Law before being released.

Upon learning of the murderer's release and plans for the banquet, Mr Xiang, who now works in Shenzhen, rushed back to his hometown on November 14. The following day, the convict held a lavish event featuring 18 banquet tables and a festive setup, including a red carpet and firecrackers, right outside his home.

“If I could speak to the killer, it wouldn't be to vent my anger but to understand why he chose to inflict such pain on two families. Instead, I was met with blatant provocation and malice on the day of his release,” Mr Xiang shared, as per SCMP.

The celebration continued until local police and government officials intervened.