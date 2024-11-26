Murderer In China Holds Banquet, Bursts Firecrackers Outside Victim's Home To Celebrate Release From Jail

A shocking incident in China has stirred controversy, where a convicted murderer, recently released after serving a 20-year sentence, celebrated his freedom with a grand banquet and fireworks outside his victim's former home. The event, which included a red carpet and festive displays, was held in the rural Sichuan province and drew widespread outrage from the public and the victim's family. The extravagant celebration featured 18 elaborately set banquet tables in front of their residence.

According to the South China Morning Post, the victim's son, who was 15 at the time of his father's brutal killing, shared details on social media, recounting how the murder was carried out in their home. He noted his father, just 39 years old and on the verge of establishing his career, was brutally murdered in his bedroom and his body was doused with petrol and set ablaze. Xiang clarified that the murder stemmed from a dispute between his father's relatives and the mastermind behind the crime.

He described the celebration as a deliberate provocation and expressed frustration over the perceived lack of justice, given the killer's public display of celebration and his lack of remorse.

"If I had the chance, I'd like to talk to the killer. Not to vent my anger, but to understand why he made the choice that brought so much pain to two families. But on the day of his release, I was met with blatant provocation and overwhelming malice," Xiang expressed in the video.

Despite urgent appeals to stop the festivities, the celebration continued until local law enforcement and government officials stepped in to intervene. A representative from the Qingyi Town government confirmed that upon receiving a report about the incident, local officials, police, and village leaders swiftly responded and conducted educational sessions with the convict and his family.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, with many questioning the effectiveness of the justice system in protecting victims' families and holding perpetrators accountable. One user wrote, "What was the point of 20 years in prison? If he received a reduced sentence, it was clearly a mistake." Another commented, "A murderer like this shouldn't have been released. Investigate that prison thoroughly."

According to China's Criminal Law, individuals sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve may be eligible for a reduced sentence. If the individual exhibits good behaviour and makes notable contributions during the reprieve period, their sentence can be commuted. However, any reduction in sentence cannot result in a term of less than 20 years.