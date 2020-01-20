A Timeline Of Megxit Crisis: How The Royal Split Unfolded

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have quit their royal jobs and given up 'highness' titles. (File)

It began on a tour of southern Africa and looks set to conclude on the western shores of Canada.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's split from the royal family played out across the world in a stunning sequence of events that has kept Britons and fans the world over transfixed.

The final chapter Saturday saw Queen Elizabeth II strip her grandson harry and his American former TV actress wife Meghan of their royal titles.

Here is a look back at how the so-called Megxit crisis unfolded over the past four months.

September 23, 2019: Harry and Meghan, along with son Archie, head to Africa for a two-week royal tour.

October 1: While still on the official trip, Meghan launches legal action against Associated Newspapers over publication of a letter she wrote to her estranged father Thomas Markle.

Harry accuses the British tabloids of waging a "ruthless campaign" against his wife.

October 4: Harry starts his own legal proceedings against News Group Newspapers and Reach plc over historical allegations of hacking.

October 20: Harry reveals in an ITV interview filmed during the Africa tour that he and his brother Prince William were on "different paths" and "don't see as much as we used to".

Meghan also admits to struggling with the public burden of royal life, telling ITV: "It's not enough to just survive something... You've got to thrive."

November 13: The duke and duchess confirm they are not spending Christmas with the Queen and the royals at Sandringham, but with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland.

November 17: Harry carries out a final engagement before he, Meghan and Archie begin a six-week break, later revealed to be in Canada.

January 7, 2020: Harry and Meghan return to the UK, visiting Canada House in London to thank the country's High Commissioner for the hospitality they received.

January 8: An exclusive by The Sun newspaper reveals Harry and Meghan plan to move to Canada for a time and are reviewing their royal roles.

The duke and duchess announce they intend to step back as "senior" members of the royal family, become financially independent and split their time between the UK and North America.

Buckingham Palace warns there are "complicated issues that will take time to work through".

Meghan returns to Canada where she had left Archie, and where the Sussexes' dogs have already been moved. The hashtag "Megxit" starts trending on Twitter.

January 9: The Queen directs all four royal households to find "workable solutions" for the Sussexes within "days not weeks", working with the governments at home and abroad.

January 11: The Queen calls a meeting with Harry, the Prince of Wales and William at Sandringham to discuss the crisis in two days' time.

Video footage emerges of Harry highlighting his wife's interest in doing voiceover work to a Disney boss while on an official engagement at the Lion King premiere.

January 13: Harry faces his grandmother, father and brother at the crisis summit at Sandringham.

The Queen issues a statement sanctioning Harry and Meghan's wishes, but expressing her regret at their decision.

She calls the couple "Harry and Meghan" rather than the duke and duchess, says there will be a period of transition and that she has asked for final decisions to be made in the coming days.

January 15: Meghan visits a women's centre in Vancouver, and then Justice for Girls, a charity helping girls in poverty.

January 16: Harry makes his first official appearance since announcing he is quitting as a senior royal.

He laughs and jokes his way through an official engagement at Buckingham Palace for the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draw, ignoring a question from a reporter about his future.

January 18: An announcement from Buckingham Palace says Harry and Meghan will drop their royal titles and stop receiving public funds as part of the settlement with the Queen that lets them spend more private time in Canada.

It also says the couple will replay $3.1 million of taxpayer's money spent on renovating their Frogmore Cottage home near Windsor Castle.