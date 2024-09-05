Time To 'End This Epidemic' Of US Gun Violence, Says Kamala Harris

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris on Wednesday implored Americans to bring a halt to the "epidemic of gun violence" plaguing the United States, after a mass shooting at a Georgia high school left four people dead.

"We have to end this epidemic of gun violence in our country once and for all. It doesn't have to be this way," Vice President Harris told a crowd at a rally in New Hampshire before she started laying out elements of her economic plan.

